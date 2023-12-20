LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A woman from Smithville claimed her $250,000 lottery prize that she won on a Natural State Jackpot lottery ticket.

Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said that Melody Carmical ordered the winning ticket for the Dec. 14 drawing at Lotto.com. The winning numbers were 6, 16, 20, 25 and 29 and lottery officials said that Carmical matched all five numbers drawn.

“I chose numbers representing faith and new beginnings,” Carmical said. “I select these numbers every time I play the lottery.

ASL officials said that Carmical plans to put the lottery prize toward bills and her retirement.

Player’s Café will receive a $2,500 commission check for selling the winning ticket, officials said.

The Natural State Jackpot, which is only available in Arkansas, is sitting at $70,000 for the Wednesday night drawing. The drawings are held Monday through Friday at 8 p.m.

Lottery officials said that the Natural State Jackpot starts at $50,000 and increases by $5,000 every drawing until it hits $150,000. It then grows by $10,000 every drawing until it’s won. Each play is $1.

Lottery players can also buy tickets for the Wednesday night Powerball drawing, which sits at $572 million. The $57 million Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday.

For more information on game odds and how to play, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.