LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Sherwood man took a break from eating lasagna to win more than $20,000 in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials said Ken Hawk was eating when he got the sudden urge to play the lottery.

“I went to the ATM to grab some cash and stopped at four locations to purchase a few tickets,” Hawk told them.

He purchased the winning tickets at a Shell Station in Sherwood, and since his purchase included the Mega-plier option, his four matching numbers and matching Mega-ball number doubled his prize to $20,000. He also had a second $4 winning ticket, bringing his total winnings to $20,004 for the July 11 drawing.

Hawk and his wife plan to put the money toward retirement.

“I play the lottery occasionally,” he told lottery officials. “I enjoy playing for entertainment and appreciate how it has directly benefited my family – my son and daughter were scholarship recipients.”

There was no winner for the main Mega Millions jackpot prize Tuesday, meaning the Friday drawing will have a top prize of an estimated $560 million, though that is only the second-highest prize available to lottery players right now.

The upcoming Powerball jackpot set for Saturday’s drawing is worth and estimated $875 million, the third-highest prize in the multi-state game’s history.

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials say that the real winners for these games are students around the Natural State. Since 2009, the lottery has raised more than $1.2 billion in proceeds for scholarships, officials said. More than 720,000 college scholarships have been awarded to Arkansans.