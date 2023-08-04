LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The second winning Natural State Jackpot ticket holder has come forward to claim her prize.

The July 28 drawing had two winners able to split the $440,000 prize for the July 28 drawing. Richard J. of Benton County claimed his $220,000 share of the prize shortly after the drawing.

On Tuesday, Marites Chambers, also of Benton County, claimed her $220,000 after presenting her winning ticket to lottery officials.

Other lottery winners who made claims this week include Dawn Otto of Calico Rock with a $50,000 prize from a $20 ticket in the 200X game. Melissa Grindle of Dover won $28,799 playing the $5 AR Progressive Jackpot Fast Play game.

Other winners include Esteban Posada of Fort Smith who won $25,000 playing LOTTO and Rickey Garrett Jr. of Conway claimed $20,000 in lottery winnings from the $2 Triple 777 scratch-off ticket.

Patsy Raney of Walnut Ridge, Amber Sanders of Scranton and Gay Mullins of Pine Bluff each won $10,000 recently from the $10 instant ticket $10K Loaded.

A Mega Millions® ticket worth $40,000 was sold in Jonesboro, for the Aug. 1 drawing.

With no Mega Millions jackpot winners since April, that game’s grand prize is at an estimated $1.35 billion for tonight’s drawing, the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Since 2009, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has raised more than $1.2 billion in proceeds while awarding more than $720,000 in scholarships.