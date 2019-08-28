Razorback-themed scratch-off ticket launched by Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery today announced the launch of a new Razorback-themed lottery ticket. The ticket is the first of its kind in Arkansas.

The scratch-off ticket costs $5 and includes three top prizes of $100,000. Players can win varying amounts of money up to 15 times on a single ticket. Tickets will feature either Razorbacks football, basketball or baseball.

“This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, and partnering with the Arkansas Razorbacks to raise scholarship funds is the perfect way for us to celebrate,” said Bishop Woosley, director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. “There’s no brand more important to the state of Arkansas than the Razorbacks, and we believe this will help raise more funding for scholarships all over the state.”

Since its inception in 2009, the Lottery has provided funding for more than half a million scholarships totaling more than $859 million. At the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville alone, more than $182 million has been awarded for approximately 98,000 scholarships.

“We are excited that thanks to our relationship with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, students from around the state will have access to valuable educational opportunities,” said Hunter Yurachek, vice chancellor and director of athletics at the University of Arkansas. “As Arkansans we rally behind the Razorbacks. Now, we can use that same passion to make a meaningful investment in the lives of Arkansas students.”

Tickets are now available for purchase at all Lottery retailers. Arkansans must be 18 or older to play. For more information, visit MyArkansasLottery.com/Razorbacks.