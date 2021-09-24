Powerball jackpot pushes past half-a-billion dollars

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Powerball jackpot has grown to the 10th largest amount in Powerball game history.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced on Friday that the jackpot now stands at an estimated $523 million for Saturday’s drawing.

“This is the highest Powerball jackpot has been since January when a $731 million jackpot was won,” Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Executive Director Eric Hagler said.

If the jackpot is won on Saturday, it will be the first Powerball jackpot awarded since the game launched Monday drawings on August 23.

Saturday’s drawing is scheduled for 9:59 p.m. If no one claims a winning ticket, the amount will continue to grow.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has raised more than $1 million in scholarship proceeds and has awarded more than 650,000 scholarships since 2009.

For more information, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.