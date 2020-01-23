Closings
Mountain View School District

Powerball jackpot eludes players again, jumps to $373M

Lottery
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Powerball Lottery jackpot has jumped to $373 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

The cash value of the prize is $253.7 million.

Numbers in last night’s (Jan. 22) drawing were: 11 – 33 – 44 – 59 – 67, PB 8, Powerplay 3X.

Ten players in Arkansas won $300 each. One of them matched four white balls with the Powerplay and the other nine matched three white balls and the Powerball with the Powerplay.

In other lottery news, the Mega Millions Lottery jackpot is at $130 million for Friday night’s drawing.

The Arkansas-only Natural State Jackpot is at $170,000 for tonight’s draw.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories