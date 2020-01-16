Powerball grand prize eludes players, climbs to $321M

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Powerball Lottery jackpot has climbed to $321 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

The cash value of the prize is $218.7 million.

Numbers in last night’s (Jan. 15) drawing were: 39 – 41 – 53 – 55 – 68, PB 19, Powerplay 2X.

Four players in Arkansas won $200 each by matching three white balls and the Powerball while also having the Powerplay.

In other lottery news, the Mega Millions Lottery jackpot is at $103 million for Friday night’s drawing.

The Arkansas-only Natural State Jackpot is at $130,000 for tonight’s draw.

