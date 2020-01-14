1  of  2
Breaking News
New charges filed against woman accused in 2019 killing of former Arkansas state senator 2 Henderson State University professors facing meth,drug charges appear in court

Powerball grand prize climbs to $296M

Lottery
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Powerball Lottery jackpot has climbed to $296 million for the Wednesday night drawing.

The cash value of the prize is $201.6 million.

Numbers in the last drawing on Saturday, Jan. 11 were: 03 – 21 – 23 – 31 – 59, PB 03, Powerplay 2X.

Five players in Arkansas won $200 each. Two of them matched four white balls and had the Powerplay. The other three matched three white balls and the Powerball and also had the Powerplay.

In other lottery news, the Mega Millions Lottery jackpot is at $91 million for tonight’s drawing.

The Arkansas-only Natural State Jackpot is at $120,000 for tonight’s draw.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories