LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Mega Millions jackpot for this Friday night’s drawing has shot up to $510 million.
That would make it the eighth largest jackpot in the game’s history, if won.
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing still stands at $470 million. If won, this would be the tenth largest jackpot in Powerball history.
At $980 million, this is the highest combined jackpot total for Mega Millions and Powerball since October 2018, when the Mega Millions jackpot reached its all-time record of $1.537 billion.
This is only the third time that both games have simultaneously had jackpots larger than $400 million.
Tickets for both games cost $2.
LATEST POSTS:
- US Capitol has seen violence in its 220- year history, but not like this
- Batesville’s Melba Theater receives $15k grant
- Powerball and Mega Millions have a huge jackpot just waiting to be won
- Rare Mercury, Jupiter, and Saturn ‘triple conjunction’ this weekend
- Democratic Party of Arkansas calls for Congressman Rick Crawford’s resignation