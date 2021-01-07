Powerball and Mega Millions have a huge jackpot just waiting to be won

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Mega Millions jackpot for this Friday night’s drawing has shot up to $510 million.

That would make it the eighth largest jackpot in the game’s history, if won.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing still stands at $470 million. If won, this would be the tenth largest jackpot in Powerball history.

At $980 million, this is the highest combined jackpot total for Mega Millions and Powerball since October 2018, when the Mega Millions jackpot reached its all-time record of $1.537 billion.

This is only the third time that both games have simultaneously had jackpots larger than $400 million.

Tickets for both games cost $2.

