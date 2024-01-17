LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery players are taking home big jackpots in state games, officials said Wednesday.

James G. of Sherwood won $85,000 playing Natural State Jackpot. He told lottery officials it was his favorite game, and he stopped and bought five quick-pick tickets for the Jan. 11 drawing at an E-Z Mart on Main Street in Little Rock on his way home after getting his wife’s car fixed.

James was sitting at a stoplight the next day when he checked the AR Lottery + Club app for the previous day’s winning numbers and found out he had an $85,000 win.

Lottery officials said James told them “My heart is still beating,” when he went to the claim center to pick up his winnings. They added that James said he was thinking about keeping the win a secret from his family for a while so he could surprise them.

“I thought, ‘Should I call my wife or not?’ And I said ‘no,’” he told officials. “I’m just going to take the check in the house.”

James added that he expected the family would celebrate and then pray together, a habit they developed after a previous win.

Two other $50,000 lottery jackpot claims were made recently, one to an east Arkansas player and a second to a southeast Natural State couple.

Lottery officials said Kimberly Winters from Hamburg recently claimed the $50,000 top prize in the $50,000 Blast scratch-off game. She purchased the $20 ticket in Monticello on the way to church.

Married couple G. and H. Zachary were able to claim $50,000, also from the $50,000 Blast instant game. The Stephens couple purchased the ticket at the Stephens Pit Stop in the southeast Arkansas city.

The $50,000 Blast game still has 12 top prizes remaining, lottery officials said.

Since 2009 the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has raised more than $1.3 billion, with more than 720,000 scholarships provided. Players have won more than $4.8 billion to date.

For more information about lottery games, odds and how to play, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.