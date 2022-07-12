LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A $1 million Mega Millions prize was won after Friday night’s drawing, the second in a week.

According to officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at Super 1 Foods in Pine Bluff.

The winning numbers were 20, 36, 61, 62 and 69. The player matched the five white balls, but not the Megaball number 20.

“This is the second $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Arkansas over the past 10 days,” said Eric Hagler, executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL). “I urge all players to check their numbers to see if they’re the big winner.”

A winner from Arkadelphia on Tuesday claimed their $1 million Mega Millions prize won from the July 1 drawing, with the winning ticket sold at the Road Runner along Interstate 30 in Bryant.

Winners have 180 days from the lottery game drawing date to claim their prize. Any prize of $500 or less can be claimed at local lottery retailers. Any prize over $500 must be claimed at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock in person or by mail.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has climbed to $440 million.