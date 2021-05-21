Mega Millions jackpot increased to $515 million: Here’s how you can spend it in Arkansas if you win

If you haven’t purchased a Mega Millions ticket, now might be a good time. The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $515 million for Friday night’s drawing. 

If the lucky winner were to pick the cash option, they would receive $346.3 million, before taxes. If an Arkansan were to win the big prize, they could either take home an average of $17,166,667 per year for 30 years or a lump sum of $350,200,000. 

As of now, this is the ninth-largest jackpot in the game’s history. If the jackpot is not claimed Friday night, the prize will continue to increase.  

Here’s what you could buy in central Arkansas 

At one point in time, many of us have wondered what we would do if we won the lottery. 

If you’re stuck on some ideas on how to spend all of that money, here are some options with an Arkansas twist:

Buy a mansion or two: If your first thought is upgrading your home, you could buy some of the most expensive houses on the market, and still have money left over. Here are some of the most expensive houses on the market, according to Zillow.

  • Directly across the street from the Donald W Reynolds Razorback football stadium, this iconic game-day destination is known & loved by all! – Listed at $12,000,000
  • Few places conjure a more elegant, graceful & scenic atmosphere than this Mediterranean estate on 20 acres with over 18,000 sq. ft. of living space. – Listed for $10,900,000
  • Ladies and Gentlemen, Start Your Engines! This incredible estate, located minutes from the University of Arkansas, boasts a 7764 sq ft home, 1.2-mile asphalt race track, 393.37 acres, 19000+ square footage of metal buildings, 606 sq ft guest house, 4125 sq ft outdoor patio space, and the largest privately-owned solar complex in Northwest Arkansas. – Listed at $6,700,000
  • This Private Retreat has a large open living space with cathedral ceilings and walls of glass to take in the views of the lake, pasture and natural terrain. – Listed for $6,000,000
  • CASTLE DROMBORG, Arkansas’ state treasure and heritage property. This world-class, internationally acclaimed architectural design includes 4000+ tons of native rock, each piece handhewn and intricately fitted. – Listed for $4,780,000
  • Step into this luxurious, Greers Ferry Lake retreat, artistically crafted log home, and nourish your mind, body and spirit. – Listed for $4,495,000
  • Behind the iron gates, a long maple-lined driveway passes through gorgeous rolling equestrian pastures leading you to the majestic 7,355 sq. ft. estate. – Listed for $3,775,000
  • This stunning private estate has been featured in many magazines as the premier for luxury log homes. It has the perfect blend of European flair with rustic touches and is tucked behind a gated entry and surrounded by breathtaking botanical gardens. – Listed for $3,400,000
  • Lakefront Castle! Unbelievable once in a lifetime opportunity to own your own castle overlooking Table Rock Lake and the town of Beaver. – Listed for $3,200,000
  • New extremely classy 3 bedroom 2 bath home with countless additional home sites of 860 acres of mixed beauty. – Listed for $3,096,000

Take me (or an entire town) out to the ballgame: If you’re a fan of baseball, you could buy out Dickey Stephens Park for approximately $90,000. That means you could invite up to 7,200 of your closest friends to watch the game with you, or the entire city of Heber Springs with some space still available. 

Dickey Stephens Park (Photo Courtesy: Arkansas Travelers)

Some food for thought: If you win the lottery, you could give every Arkansan multiple Cotham’s famous hubcap cheeseburgers. If the winner were to use their lump sum payment to help feed their fellow Arkansans, they could give every Arkansan eight hubcap cheeseburgers. 

Photo Courtesy: Cotham’s in the City

Spread the wealth: If you are feeling generous enough, you could give some money to every Arkansas resident. By using just one year of an annuity payment, the winner could give all 3,013,756 Arkansas residents $5.96. If they used the lump sum of $350,200,000, they could give every Arkansas resident counted in the 2020 Census $116.20. 

(Getty Images)

The real winners in Arkansas 

Whether or not you win the big prize, know that you are helping make an impact in many lives just by purchasing a Mega Millions ticket. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, more than 92 cents of every dollar of ASL revenue goes to prizes, scholarships, retailer commissions and other expenses in Arkansas. 

Every ticket purchased contributes to scholarships, and that’s what our mission is all about,” ASL Director Eric Hagler said. “We’re proud to have raised more than $1 billion in scholarship proceeds to date.” 

Some Mega reminders 

In order to have a chance to win Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot, you have to buy a ticket by 9:45 p.m. Friday. 

Tickets are $2 each or $3 to include the Megaplier, which multiplies the winnings. 

Players can either asked for a Quick Pick or use a playslip to choose their numbers. 

For more on how to play the Mega Millions, visit MyArkansasLottery.com

