LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Have you bought a ticket yet?

Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said that the jackpot for the multi-state Mega Millions lottery jumped from $530 million to $555 million just hours ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

The increase means the jackpot now has an estimated cash value of $316.9 million.

If somebody wins Tuesday night’s jackpot, it would be the fifth largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history and the 16th biggest lottery win of any type ever in the United States.

The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was $20 million on April 15.

Arkansas officials said that since 2009, the ASL programs have raised more than $1.1 billion in proceeds for scholarships. More than 675,000 college scholarships have been awarded to Arkansans.