Little Rock, Ark. – Mega Millions will have its third largest-ever drawing Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is currently $810 million. The drawing, at 10 p.m., will mark the third largest drawing in Mega Millions history.

The two largest drawings in Mega Millions history was $1.05 billion in January 2021, and $1.537 billion in October 2018. If a winner is drawn tonight, it will be the first Mega Millions winner since April 15, which had a $20 million win.

The largest drawing in U.S. history was a $1.586 billion Powerball in January 2016.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery sold 5,305 tickets for the previous Mega Millions drawing, with total prizes of $114,466, including 17 $600 winners.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 302.6 million to one.