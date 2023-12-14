LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There may not have been a Powerball jackpot winner, but a gas station in Maumelle did sell a winning ticket.

The Circle K on Counts Massie Road in Maumelle sold a $2 million lottery ticket for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were 3, 8, 41, 56, and 64, with the Powerball being 18. The multiplier was two. The player matched the five white balls. However, they increased their $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play, lottery officials said.

The player has not cashed in their winning ticket as of Thursday morning according to Eric Hagler, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery executive director.

“We urge all players who played Powerball at this Circle K to check their tickets,” Hagler said. “The winner has 180 days from December 13 to claim their prize.”

The next drawing is Saturday night for an estimated $535 million.

For more information on game odds and how to play, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.