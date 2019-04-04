Breaking News
LR work group wins another $50K lottery prize

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – A group of 12 men who claimed a $50,000 prize on an Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket this past December recruited 16 additional co-workers and tried their luck at winning the $750 million Powerball® jackpot last week. 

Ranging in age from 35 to 64, the central Arkansas players, who recently named themselves as “The Flyers Lottery Group,” each pitched in $20 into an office pool the day before the March 27 drawing. A Wisconsin player won the jackpot, but today the workgroup claimed a Powerball prize worth $50,000 at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center.

The group said they have pooled their money before to buy Powerball and Mega Millions® tickets, but had only won $100. 

“I started this office pool since the lottery started in 2009,” said Glen Johnson who is the group’s spokesperson. “Every time the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach at least $400 million, our group purchases at least 200 tickets for each drawing.”

The winning white-ball numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44 and 62, with the Powerball of 12. The co-workers had four white ball numbers, plus the Powerball number. The non-winning number, which was 43, was only one digit off from the winning number – 44. 

Each of the 28 players won $1,231.50. They plan to keep working and purchase more tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions and scratch-offs. 

The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing now stands at $54 million. Winning lottery numbers are posted at MyArkansasLottery.com.

