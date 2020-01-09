Lottery roundup: No Powerball winner, prize climbs to $277M

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Powerball Lottery jackpot continues climbing high into triple-digit territory.

After no winner in Wednesday night’s drawing, the grand prize amount has jumped to $277 million ($188.4M cash) for Saturday night.

Wednesday’s numbers were: 02 – 04 – 07 – 43 – 56, PB 22, Powerplay 4x.

Nine players in Arkansas won $400 each. Two of them matched four white balls and had the Powerplay. The other seven matched three white balls and the Powerball and also had the Powerplay.

In other lottery news, the Mega Millions Lottery jackpot is at $80 million for Friday night’s drawing.

The Arkansas-only Natural State Jackpot is at $100,000 for tonight’s draw.