Lottery plans big boost in Natural State Jackpot to celebrate 10-year anniversary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is planning a big boost in the Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) if it reaches $150,000 this week. The jackpot will jump to $200,000 Friday rather than its normal $150,000 if it hasn’t been hit by then. The jackpot stands at $135,000 for tonight’s drawing.

The Natural State Jackpot is exclusive to Arkansas. Drawings are held Monday through Saturday at 8 p.m. CST. The jackpot starts at $50,000 and increases by $5,000 every draw until it hits $150,000. After that, it normally increases by $10,000 every draw until it’s won.

“However, we want to thank our Arkansas lottery players so we are planning a $55,000 jump in the jackpot if no one wins by Thursday night,” said Bishop Woosley, director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. “That means the NSJ drawing for Friday night will be for $200,000 rather than $150,000.”

Twenty-six people have won prizes in the Natural State Jackpot since Jan. 1, 2019, for total winnings of $2,932,329. A Greenbrier woman won the largest jackpot of $430,000 last May. The second-largest jackpot was $320,000 won by a woman in Austin, Ark., in December. A Fort Smith man was the most recent winner on Jan. 28. He won $210,000.

NSJ tickets cost $1. Players select five numbers between 1 to 39. If all the numbers match those that are drawn, the player wins the jackpot.

Woosley said through February players can purchase the 5-Buck Bundle, which includes a $3 Powerball® ticket with Power Play®, a $2 Mega Millions® ticket and a free $1 Natural State Jackpot ticket – a $6 value for just $5. All Bundle tickets must be Quick Picks, which means the computer randomly selects the numbers.

Woosley said whether a player picks his own numbers or has the terminal randomly select numbers, the odds of winning are the same.

All proceeds from lottery purchases help fund college scholarships for Arkansans.