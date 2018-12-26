Lots o’ Lottery Money up for Grabs

1  of  3
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two national lottery jackpots continue rolling higher into triple digits.

With no winner in the Christmas night Mega Millions drawing, the grand prize has grown to $348 million for Friday night. The cash value is $210.2 million. 

The numbers drawn Tuesday were: 2 – 8 – 42 – 43 – 50, Mega Ball 6. 

Mega Millions ticket sales cutoff at 9:45 p.m. for the 10 p.m. drawing.

In the Powerball, tonight’s drawing will be for a $294 million prize ($177.6 million cash value). Powerball ticket sales cutoff at 8:59 p.m. for the 9:59 p.m. draw.

The Arkansas-only Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) also offers a nice chunk of change in tonight’s drawing for a $75,000 prize. NSJ sales cutoff at 7:59 p.m.

