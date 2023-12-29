LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A lucky woman from Little Rock got a massive payout on a lottery ticket this week.

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials said Lucille Robinson claimed $500,000 from a winning 200X instant game ticket on Wednesday.

Officials said Robinson purchased the ticket on a whim while visiting the 12th Street Market in Little Rock with her son.

According to ASL officials, Robinson said she picks her tickets based on color and aesthetic appeal, settling on a $20 200X instant game ticket.

Lottery officials said Robinson scratched her ticket before leaving the gas station and passed it off to her son to confirm if she won anything.

“Mama, you just won half a million dollars,” her son said.

Robinson said she then thanked God and shared the news with her granddaughter and another son. The four later claimed the prize at the ASL Claim Center.

“We’re just always hoping for a blessing,” Robinson said.

Robinson said she wants to be responsible with her prize, putting some towards bills and other expenses and saving the rest for a rainy day. She also noted she wants to improve her family’s lifestyle.

