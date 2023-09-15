LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A LOTTO player in Little Rock has claimed his $990,000 jackpot prize after buying a winning ticket.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, recently claimed his prize at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. His win marks the second person to win the state’s newest game.

The winning ticket was purchased from J Grace Mart Inc., located at 10100 N. Rodney Parham Road for the Sept. 13 drawing.

“I went to the store with my brother-in-law to purchase a LOTTO ticket since the drawing was going to be held that night,” the Arkansas lottery player said. “Our family plays the lottery quite often.”

“I checked my ticket after he (brother-in-law) saw on the lottery’s website that someone won the jackpot,” he added. “What shocked me even more was that the winning numbers were just random numbers that I selected.”

J Grace Mart Inc. will receive a $9,990 commission check for selling the winning LOTTO ticket.

The winner said he is undecided on his future plans with his lottery prize. He said he will continue working in the meantime.

“I’m still in disbelief and want some time to let this win sink in for a few days,” the winner said. “For now, I plan to continue working.”

The LOTTO jackpot has reset to $250,000. Drawings are held in Little Rock every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 p.m. Tickets are $2.

To learn more details about LOTTO, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.