LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock man is millions richer after recently claiming his Lucky for Life lottery prize, making him the second winner in Arkansas.

Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said the man, who chose to remain anonymous, has claimed a $5.75 million grand prize at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center. Scholarship officials said he ordered the winning ticket on the Jackpocket mobile app for the Sept. 12 drawing.

According to the ASL, the winner played a special set of numbers: his birthday (11/3), the age difference between him and his wife and the street number of two previous addresses (13), his age when he lost his father (26) and his age when his son was born (45).

Lottery officials said the winning numbers were 3, 11, 13, 26 and 45, with Lucky Ball 13.

ASL officials said this win is now tied as the third-largest largest jackpot ever won in the state on any lottery game.

Officials said that Jackpocket sent the winner an email notifying him that he had a winning ticket, but he did not find out about his life-changing win until the following day.

“I check my emails every morning at work,” the winner told lottery officials. “I play Lucky for Life all the time and was shocked when I saw that I had won the grand prize. I asked a close friend to confirm the win because I didn’t think it was real. My friend thought it was a joke, so I asked my boss to check my ticket.”

ASL officials said that his boss told him that that he was a multi-millionaire and suggested he go home to tell his wife.

The 64-year-old winner said he quit his job and would like his wife to do the same. The couple plans to finish some ongoing projects with the cash.

He chose the cash option, taking home $4,099,750 after taxes. Lottery officials said he is the 99th person who has won a lottery prize worth $1 million or more in Arkansas since 2009.

Winners Corner, the retailer associated with ticket orders placed on Jackpocket, will receive a $50,000 commission check for selling the winning ticket.

Drawings for Lucky for Life are everyday at 9:30 p.m. Every play is $2 and can be purchased at all lottery retailers or on the Jackpocet app.

For more information on the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.