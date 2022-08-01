LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Though the winning ticket for Friday night’s historic Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, 81,281 players in Arkansas won prizes ranging from $2 to $2 million.

Monday morning, Judy Dudley from Lake City claimed her $2 million prize at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock.

Dudley said she purchased the winning ticket at the Kum & Go at 4810 E. Highland in Jonesboro.

She was one of six people in the United States to win $2 million in Friday night’s drawing and the 89th person to win $1 million or more from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery since it started in 2009.

“On the way home we stopped at the Kum & Go to get my mom a Dr Pepper so I bought my Mega Millions ticket there,” Dudley said. “I always buy Powerball® and Mega Millions tickets when the jackpots get up to at least $300 million.”

After checking the winning numbers on the lottery website and making the discovery, Dudley said she was in disbelief.

“I was holding the phone in one hand and my ticket in the other. I saw that I had all the white balls, and thought, oh my gosh, I think I just won $2 million! My husband, Dave, had fallen asleep in the chair so I woke him up and then called my daughter who lives close by.”

Dudley retired from Arkansas State University in May 2021, and her husband retired three years ago. The couple plans to enjoy their retirement, take the entire family on a Hawaiian vacation next summer and help her daughter who is building a new house and expecting a baby later this month.

Players who bought tickets in Arkansas for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing won prizes totaling $2,478,154.

Retailers receive a 1% commission from the sale of winning lottery products, which means the Kum & Go in Jonesboro will receive $20,000 commission for selling the winning Mega Millions ticket.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot was the second largest in the history of the game and second largest ever for any lottery game in the United States.

For more information on the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery visit their website.