Conway man wins $1M lottery prize from scratch-off

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –A man in Conway scratched off a lottery ticket containing a $1 million prize behind it.

Quincy Wardlow purchased the ticket at Lone’s Citgo located at 1000 Morningside Dr. in Conway.

With his money Wardlow said he plans to pay off his house.

The Citgo station that he purchased the ticket from will receive a $10,000 commission.

Wardlow joins the millionaire club as he is the 73rd lottery-made millionaire in Arkansas.

You can purchase the Ultimate Millions ticket until Sept. 16, 2020, and there is still a $1 million prize available to find.