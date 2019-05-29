Big lottery win! $430K prize for Greenbrier woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Greenbrier woman is the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s (ASL) latest big winner.

The ASL says Rebecca Black claimed the record Natural State Jackpot worth $430,000 Wednesday afternoon.

The winning numbers for the May 28 drawing were 3, 5, 21, 37 and 39.

Black bought five NSJ tickets at the Kum & Go, 1775 Old Morrilton in Conway for the Tuesday night drawing, according to an ASL news release. She picked numbers for three of the tickets and asked for two Quick Picks. Black was supposed to receive change back after the transaction, but the convenience store cashier printed a third Quick Pick ticket by mistake.

“I didn’t notice the extra ticket until I got back in my car,” she said. The store was so busy, and I didn’t want to embarrass the cashier for making a mistake, so I decided to keep the extra ticket.”

It was a decision for which she would be rewarded.

Black first realized she had won Wednesday morning. “I was at Sonic, my ultimate drink stop, getting my favorite – Cherry Dr. Pepper,” she said. “While I was waiting, I checked the winning numbers on the website. The mistake ticket was laying on top of my other tickets, so I checked that ticket first.”

“I saw that I matched the first couple of numbers and was happy that I had at least won a couple of dollars,” said Black. “Since it was early in the morning, I couldn’t believe my eyes when I realized that I had all of the winning numbers.”

She asked her daughter and boss to double check her numbers to confirm that she was a winner.

“After confirmation, I held the winning ticket in the air and told my mother that we finally did it! She passed away last year, and we enjoyed playing the lottery together,” Black explained.

The soon-to-be retiree said she had been worrying about having extra money for retirement.

“This is definitely divine intervention,” she said. “It pays to have faith. The Lord has truly blessed me!,” she added.

Black plans to invest, pay debts and buy a headstone for her mother with her winnings.

The Natural State Jackpot starts over at $50,000 for tonight’s drawing at 8 p.m.