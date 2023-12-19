LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For one Arkansas woman, it only took $5 and a trip to a local gas station to become $100,000 richer.

Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said Tuesday that Teressa M. from Green Forest recently claimed the $100,000 prize, which she won on the $5 More Money instant game ticket. She bought the winning ticket at Casey’s General Store #3023 on 505 West Trimble Avenue in Berryville.

ASL officials said that Teressa bought two other lottery tickets along with the More Money ticket with no anticipation of winning. After scratching off the first More Money instant ticket, Teressa described her excitement of realizing she had bought a winning ticket.

“There was one, then another one, and another one,” Teressa shared with lottery officials, confirming the win.

Lottery officials said that she has won multiple times on the lottery with prizes ranging from $1,000 to $10,000. Teressa wants to use her latest win to remodel her home, ASL officials said.

After her win, lottery officials said that there are two remaining top prizes of $100,000 on the More Money instant ticket.

The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at $41 million, and the Natural State Jackpot sits at $65,000 for the Tuesday night drawing. The Powerball jackpot rose to $572 million for Wednesday night, and the LOTTO jackpot is now $693,000.

For more information on game odds and how to play, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.