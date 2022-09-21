LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first drawing for the newest Arkansas lottery game, LOTTO, is coming up Wednesday night.

Lottery officials said that this game will differ from Powerball and Mega Millions. It can only be played and won in Arkansas, with a starting jackpot of $250,000. Ticket prices are $2.

To win the jackpot, players will have to match the first six numbers that are drawn. Players will have a chance to match a bonus number to multiply smaller prizes.

Executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Eric Hagler said that sales have already surpassed expectations, meaning more money for scholarships.

“We are pleased that our players have embraced this new draw game,” Hagler said. “It’s exciting to offer a game exclusive to Arkansas with a life-changing starting jackpot. And more sales means more money for scholarships.”

The drawing will be held at 9 p.m. If no one wins Wednesday night, the jackpot will increase for the next drawing Saturday, September 24.

For more information on LOTTO, visit MyArkansasLottery.com/LOTTO.