Arkansas lottery winners can still redeem prizes by mail and appointment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – While the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted operations for many in the state, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) wants winners to know that lottery prizes can still be redeemed.

Since March 1, more than $24 million in prizes have been awarded. Of that, almost $2 million were prizes of more than $500.

“The work of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery continues during an otherwise stressful time for all Arkansans,” said Bishop Woosley, director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. “We are pleased to be able to award prize money and know that most of it will be reinvested back into our economy at a time when we really need the boost.”

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, prizes of less than $25,000 must be redeemed by mail. Winners should go to MyArkansasLottery.com/ClaimYourPrize to print a form for completion and then mail it to P.O. Box 3838, Little Rock, AR 72203.

For prizes of $25,000 or more, claims can be made by mail or in person by appointment at the Lottery Claims Center in Little Rock. Appointments are available any Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Email appointment requests to Sandra.Cummings@arkansas.gov. The Claims Center is temporarily closed to walk-in traffic.

ASL reminds all Arkansans to play responsibly. For problem gambling help and resources, call or text the 24-hour hotline at1-800-522-4700.