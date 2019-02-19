Arkansas Lottery tracking toward record fiscal year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) ended January with net proceeds to scholarships exceeding $7.8 million, more than $1.1 million ahead of their projected budget. That puts year to date net proceeds more than $7.7 million ahead of budget. Year to date sales at the end of January were more than $12.3 million better than prior year to date.

Strong instant ticket sales (commonly called scratch-off tickets) are driving recent performance increases. The ASL reported a record-breaking December in instant ticket sales last month, at more than $38.1 million. Here are a few highlights for January:

Instant ticket sales were $33,513,216, the 3rd largest January instant ticket sales month since the Lottery’s inception.

Total sales for January 2019 were $40,522,066, the 4th largest January sales month since inception.

Year to date sales are currently $12,285,489 higher than the same time last year.

In addition, the ASL reports this January that it awarded its 3rd largest amount of prizes for a January since inception. January 2019 prizes for instant and draw games (jackpot games) totaled more than $27.6 million. January 2019 commissions paid to retailers totaled more than $2.2 million.

ASL Director Bishop Woosley on Friday presented a $20,000 commission check to the Super Stop on East Harding Avenue in Pine Bluff for selling a $2 million winning Mega Millions® ticket to a Dumas woman in January. Also in January, a grocery store worker from Little Rock claimed the first of four $1 million top prizes playing the $20 Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket.

“We are now up to 67 lottery-made millionaires in Arkansas,” Woosley said. “But the best part of celebrating these big wins is knowing that we are on track to provide more scholarships for students if we can maintain our current sales momentum.”

The lottery finished fiscal year 2018 on June 30 with its best sales and revenue ever. Sales reached $499,704,976, and revenue was $500,490,212.



Click here to read the most recent Monthly Disclosure Report presented to the Arkansas Legislative Council Lottery Oversight Subcommittee.