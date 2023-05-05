LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Alabama man is walking away $1 million richer from an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Powerball drawing.

The winner, who is remaining anonymous, purchased the ticket five months ago, in November 2022, but didn’t claim his prize until Friday. He purchased his ticket at a Kum & Go on Old Morrilton Highway in Conway.

The winning numbers were 15, 30, 47, 50 and 51. The player matched the five white balls but not the Powerball number 3, which would have doubled the prize to $2 million.

“I was checking some old tickets in my wallet that I had purchased when visiting relatives in Conway for Thanksgiving,” he said. “So, it was a total surprise when I came across the winning Powerball ticket.”

The winner is now the 95th person to win a $1 million prize or more in Arkansas since 2009. He says he plans to pay off debt and his children’s college tuition with the money.

Officials said that the lottery has raised more than $1.2 billion in proceeds for scholarships. More than 720,000 scholarships have been awarded to Arkansans, officials added.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing stands at $87 million.

As of Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot stands at $68 million, and the Natural State Jackpot is up to $270,000. The LOTTO jackpot has climbed to $269,000 for Saturday night.

For more information about Arkansas Scholarship Lottery games, go to MyArkansasLottery.com.