$625M jackpot in Saturday Powerball drawing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Most people think the chances of winning the Powerball® jackpot are impossible. Even though they are very high (about 1 in 292 million), the odds of building a perfect NCAA basketball bracket are even higher at 1 in 9.2 quintillion, or 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 to be exact.

So why not take a chance on the Powerball jackpot of an estimated $625 million? The odds sound pretty good compared to having a perfect bracket. The next drawing will be at 9:59 p.m. Saturday.

This is only the fourth time the Powerball jackpot has surpassed the $600 million mark. The cash option is an estimated $380.6 million. Powerball has had 24 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner so this will be the first jackpot won in 2019.

Bishop Woosley, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery director, said March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and he wants to remind players to know their limits and play responsibly.

“We realize when jackpots get really high, people want to be a part of the excitement, but we want people to only play what they can afford,” he said.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot prizes with the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play. Tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CST.

From now through May 31, all winning and non-winning Powerball tickets are eligible to enter in the lottery’s newest Second Chance promotion – March into May Spring Cash Giveaway. Players can enter Powerball and newly issued non-winning scratch-off tickets from March, April and May. More than $170,000 in cash will be given away in three drawings scheduled for April 4, May 2 and June 4.

For more information on the Spring Cash Giveaway, to enter tickets or to join The Club, players should visit MyArkansasLottery.com.