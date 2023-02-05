LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One lucky Arkansan walked away with a hefty prize following Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

An Arkansan picked big and won $50,000 in the most recent Powerball drawing on Saturday.

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials have not said where the winning ticket was sold.

Though $50,000 is still a big prize to walk away with, no one was lucky enough to win the $700 million jackpot, causing the next jackpot to jump to $747 million.

In total, 9,115 Arkansans won some kind of prize from the Powerball drawing, winning more than $110,000 in prizes

Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery say the real winners are students around the Natural State. Since 2009, the ASL has brought in more than $1.2 billion in funding, benefiting more than 675,000 college students around the state.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday, Feb. 6.