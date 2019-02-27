$190K lottery win for Hot Springs man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – A Garland County man had a habit of joking with his wife every time he bought a lottery ticket that she needed to be ready to go to Little Rock the next day to claim his prize.

That joke became reality Tuesday when Travis Hancock of Hot Springs won $190,000 in the Natural State Jackpot (NSJ). The couple drove to Little Rock today to claim his prize.

Hancock purchased a Quick Pick 10-Buck Bundle at Golf Links, 2224 Malvern Ave. in Hot Springs for the Feb. 26 drawing. He almost threw the ticket away thinking that it was a fake ticket.

“The ticket had the numbers 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16. I used the last $10 in our savings jar and was worried that the purchase was for nothing,” he said. “Luckily, I kept the ticket, and it paid off!”

“Holy cow, these numbers look really familiar,” was his first thought after he looked at the winning numbers on the Arkansas Lottery website and realized he won the NSJ jackpot. “I checked the website three times because it seemed so unreal. After realizing that I won, I called my wife, Tonia and told her that she’s not going to work tomorrow because we’re going to the Lottery’s Claim Center in Little Rock,” he said.

Tonia initially didn’t believe him since he had a habit of saying that every time he purchased a lottery ticket.

Hancock plays the lottery often and plans to pay off debt, save money and help the couple’s six children and four grandchildren with his winnings.

The Natural State Jackpot starts over at $50,000 for tonight’s drawing at 8 p.m.