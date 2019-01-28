$1 Million Lottery Prize for Little Rock Man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – A grocery store worker from Little Rock claimed a $1 million prize Friday afternoon at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Claim Center. Leon Suggs said he had never bought a $20 scratch-off ticket before Jan. 2 when he purchased this ticket at the store where he works.

“I won $500 playing the $5 “Hit $500!” (a new game just launched on Dec. 31, 2018) so I took $100 of that money and bought five $20 Ultimate Millions tickets,” he said. “When I scratched the ticket and saw that I had won, I decided dreams do come true.”

He said he plans to invest the money and help his family. He waited until Friday to claim the prize “to get things in order.”

Suggs becomes the 66th lottery-made millionaire in Arkansas. The Ultimate Millions game still has three more $1 million prizes waiting to be found, plus one $50,000 prize, four prizes of $10,000 each and lots of lower-tier prizes.