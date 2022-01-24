Lottery for tickets to Little Rock ‘Hamilton’ shows kicks off Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Theater fans looking to see “Hamilton” next month in Little Rock will soon have a chance to get a seat at the show for a lower cost.

The producers of the traveling show, Jeffrey Seller and Celebrity Attractions, announced Monday that a digital lottery for tickets to the first week of performances at the Robinson Center will open Friday at 10 a.m.

The #Ham4Ham Lottery prize will be 40 tickets for each performance priced at just $10 each. Fans will have until Thursday, February 3, at 12 p.m. to enter the lottery for the discounted tickets to shows running February 8-13.

A second lottery window will run at the same times from February 4-10 for performances of “Hamilton” running February 15-20.

Entries for the lottery can be made through the official “Hamilton” app available in the Apple App Store and in the Google Play Store, and people who win the lottery will have two hours to claim and pay for up to 2 tickets.

The ticket lottery has been a staple of the production since its run on Broadway, when cast members would perform selections from the Tony-award-winning show outside the Richard Rodgers Theater and lottery winners could get front-row seats.

For more information on the shows at the Robinson Center or to get tickets, head to CelebrityAttractions.com.