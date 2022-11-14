MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to the Bluff City next year.

On Monday, the pop star announced an addition of 17 cities across North America in the second leg of her tour, The Special 2our.

Lizzo’s The Special 2our 2023 | Live Nation Entertainment

Her concert in Memphis is set to take place at the FedExForum on April 26, 2023.

Lizzo’s newest album “Special” was released over the summer and featured her fourth top 10 Hot 100 hit “About D*mn Time.” Her other hits include “Good As H*ll,” “Rumors,” and “Truth Hurts,” which spent seven weeks at #1.

Public sales for the second leg dates of The Special 2our begin on Friday at lizzomusic.com.