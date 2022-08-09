LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas jazz fans have four reasons to get out this September.

Little Rock Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has announced the lineup for the September Jazz in the Park series. Jazz in the Park is Wednesday night free concerts in Little Rock’s River Market. The concerts take place in the East Farmers Market Pavilion, just behind the market hall.

Each week a performance from the area’s best jazz and R&B groups is held from 6-8 p.m. in a family-friendly setting.

Appearing in September:

Sept. 7 – The Rod P Outfit

Sept. 14 – Butterfly of New Orleans, Katrice Newbill

Sept 21 – Nicky Parrish

Sept. 28 – The Rodney Block Collective

Admission is free, and no outside drinks or coolers are allowed. Beer, wine, soft drinks and water will be sold, with a share of proceeds benefiting the Art Porter Music Education, Inc. scholarship fund. Chairs will be provided, but visitors are welcome to bring their own.