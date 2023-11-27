LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An exhibition exploring the State and diplomatic visits by foreign leaders during the Clinton administration will soon take place in Little Rock.

The Clinton Presidential Center announced Monday that its “Be Our Guest” exhibition will open Friday. The event will offer insights into these state visits, including the planning, politics and execution of them by the administration.

The exhibition will include gifts given to former President Bill Clinton as part of a visit, china selected for table service and more. Also included is a compilation of musical performances given during state visits, including those by Earth, Wind & Fire, Whitney Houston, Lou Reed and Liza Minnelli.

The exhibition includes vignettes highlighting 14 of the hundreds of diplomatic visits to the White House during the Clinton administration. Some of the highlighted visits include those by President Václav Havel of the Czech Republic, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan and President Nelson Mandela of South Africa.

“Through rarely seen archives and objects from the Clinton Library’s collection and the Clinton’s personal collection, visitors will gain a deeper appreciation for the importance of state visits,” Jay Barth, director of the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum said.

Barth continued that the visits were more than elaborate dinner parties, instead playing a critical role in U.S. foreign policy.

The exhibition was curated by the Clinton Presidential Library. It will be on display through May 27, 2024.