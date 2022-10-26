LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Special events are planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Little Zoo for World Lemur Day.

Planned special events will take place across from the zoo’s lemur habitat to have fun and honor things that make the lemur unique. Admission to World Lemur Day activities is included with general admission that Saturday.

One activity is for a participant to waft a scent toward their friends. This honors lemurs who use their tails to flick or wave a scent to their rivals.

A jumping game will also be set up that day. This is a salute to the ability of some lemur species to jump as much as 10 feet or more.

Lemurs originated in Madagascar, off the coast of Africa. Nearly all of the 100 or so species are classified as threatened or endangered.