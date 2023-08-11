Cubs Zoya, Kae and Sundari with mother Asmara at the Little Rock Zoo.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo’s baby tiger cubs are growing up and it’s time to celebrate.

Zoya, Kae and Sundari, the zoo’s newest Malayan Tiger cub sisters, are one year old and the zoo is hosting a “Powerpuff Girls” birthday party that anyone can join.

On Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m., the zoo is inviting visitors to stop by the Big Cat Exhibit for enrichment play for the tigers and cupcakes for the attendees.

The birth of the tiger cubs from their mother Asmara was a massive milestone for Malayan Tiger conservation efforts, according to zoo officials.

Malayan Tigers are one of the most critically endangered animals in the world with less than 200 estimated to be living in the wild and 52 in conservation prior to the birth of Asmara’s cubs.

To learn more about the Little Rock Zoo, the tiger cubs or Malayan Tiger conservation visit LittleRockZoo.com.