LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The temperature may be hitting triple-digits in the capital city, but a fun tradition at the Little Rock Zoo is looking to make visitors forget the heat and think of the holidays.

Zoo director Susan Altrui stopped by Arkansas Today to discuss the upcoming Christmas in July event happening at the Little Rock Zoo on July 22 and 23.

There are numerous events planned for the celebration, including a visit from the vacationing Santa & Mrs. Claus, Christmas trivia for prizes and holiday music from Christine DeMeo in Cafe Africa.

The first-ever Teen Night event is already sold out, but visitors can still stop by and see their favorite animal friends and even bring them a snack of peanut butter, dried fruit, Cheerios or honey. They can also drop off gifts like bird toys or canvases and non-toxic acrylic paint for the artistic elephants.

To learn more about the Christmas in July event, head over to LittleRockZoo.com.