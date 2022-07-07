LITTLE ROCK, Ark – An opportunity to save money next week as the Little Rock Zoo and Hiland Dairy hold the Hiland Dairy Dollar Week July 10 to 12. For those two days, admission to the zoo is $1, with gates opening at 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For that same July 10 to 12 run, zoo parking is free.

During the promotion the zoo will have Hiland products for $1, including ice tea, punch, milk and other drinks.

Hiland has a 13-year long tradition of sponsoring the zoo, donating nearly $800,000 in cash and in-kind donations throughout that time. Hiland also sponsors the zoo’s annual Wild Wines fundraiser.

“Hiland Dairy has a history of over 220 years of serving Arkansas families and communities with the best of the best dairy products and that’s a commitment to families and to quality. Hiland Dairy and the Little Rock Zoo share those traits,” Susan Altrui, Little Rock Zoo director said.

Hiland Dairy was formerly Colman Dairy, which began in Little Rock in 1862.

Clint Albright, representative of Hiland Dairy, shared that Hiland Dairy is proud of this thirteen-year partnership with the Little Rock Zoo because “the Little Rock Zoo is all about families.” Albright also shared that he was “excited for the future of the Zoo and happy to see so many families enjoying the Zoo this year.”

Hiland also provides in-kind donations of products for the zoo’s Café Africa and special events, as well as providing zoo advertising on milk cartons.

For more information on Little Rock Zoo, visit www.littlerockzoo.com or call 501-661-7208.