Little Rock Zoo debuts one-of-a-kind GloWILD lighted display

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There’s a new larger than “light” experience at the Little Rock Zoo.

It’s called GloWILD and features more than 30 handcrafted silk-covered lanterns with more than 50,000 LED lights in the shape of animals placed throughout the zoo.

A company called Tianyu in China, custom-made the display for the Little Rock Zoo.

GloWILD begins Thursday, Nov. 4 and runs until Jan. 15 on Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays hours will extend until 10 p.m. Entry costs $20 per person.