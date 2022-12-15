A Little Rock native is gifting a story ready to stir hearts this holiday season.

Writer and Director LazReal Lison visited KARK 4 News to talk about his new film “A Miracle Before Christmas” set to air on BET.

Lison attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and then relocated to Los Angeles at the age of 21 where he began financing, writing and directing a wide range of film-based projects that gained creative notoriety.

Since founding Summer House Pictures with his partner Tatiana Chekhova-Lison, LazReal has produced and directed five successful feature film projects, a 15-episode comedy series, documentaries, commercials, music videos and a host of other projects.

“A Miracle Before Christmas” is set to arrive on BET on Dec. 23 and begins streaming on BET+ on Dec. 8.