LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced Wednesday that Topgolf will be coming to the city, making it the second venue in the state.

Scott said that bringing the entertainment venue to the Little Rock metro has been a goal of his since he first reached out to the company in 2018.

In a release from the company, officials said that the venue will be in the city limits, offering city residents a place where they can enjoy golf games in a fun environment.

“This popular golf and entertainment venue is a welcome addition to our community, and its selection of our city demonstrates that Little Rock is a great place to live, work and play,” officials from Topgolf said.

Along with entertainment, Topgolf is expected to create 300 full-time and part-time jobs.

This announcement comes after city officials announced that the Malys Entertainment Center will be coming to North Little Rock, which will be built on land formerly owned by Wild River Country.

Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway expressed his excitement on the new announcement, saying that “Little Rock is the perfect place to do it.”