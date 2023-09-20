LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock contestant on the cooking challenge show MasterChef will be competing as a finalist on the season finale Wednesday night.

On the season finale, Jennifer Maune and the other contestants will cook a three-course meal inspired by their region. Maune is representing the South region.

She described her journey of making it to the season finale as an amazing process.

“I made my children so proud. I have six kids, so they were able to be there at the finale and to watch their mom compete. That was a very special situation,” Maune said.

Maune said she will recreate her finale menu at a watch party Wednesday night, where family, friends and supporters will be able to taste the dishes that pushed her to the finale.

After MasterChef, Maune said she is looking to open a restaurant in Little Rock, releasing a seasoning line and cookbook.

To learn more about Jennifer Maune, visit her website at JenniferMaune.com.