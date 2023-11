LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Though the Little Rock marathon doesn’t happen until March 2 and 3, they’re already showing off next year’s medals.

Executive director Geneva Lamm stopped by KARK 4 NEWS at 4 to discuss and show off the highly sought after prizes.

The medals are based around the marathon’s 2024 theme which is dinosaurs.

To register, visit them online at LittleRockMarathon.com.