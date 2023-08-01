LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Attention all foodies! Downtown Little Rock Partnership has announced the date for the 2023 Main Street Food Truck Festival.

On Tuesday, event organizers, along with presenting sponsor CDI Contractors, released details on the 2023 festival that will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 in the 300-800 Block of Main.

This year’s festival is set to include more than 60 food trucks from across the state and region, dozens of arts and craft vendors, an expanded kid zone and a Main St. Karaoke stage that can all be enjoyed from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The co-chairs of this year’s event are Brent and Mollie Birch. Event planners say the couple has been long time supporters of Downtown Little Rock and its redevelopment, a sentiment the Birches echoed.

“Mollie and I love Main Street, and I’m privileged to get to work right here in the heart of downtown,” Brent Birch said. “The Main Street Food Truck Festival is an exciting way to bring people together to enjoy great food, music and family friendly fun while experiencing downtown Little Rock.”

Event organizers noted attendees will have the chance to sample a wide variety of flavors from soul food to sweet treats and everything in between.

In a release announcing this year’s event, CDI mangers said the company has continually contributed to the city’s growth and success, aligning with their mission to accelerate the success of Downtown Little Rock.

“CDI is thrilled to sponsor the Little Rock Food Truck Festival and celebrate the culinary culture of our city,” vice president of CDI’s Central Division Blake Helm said. “As a contractor deeply invested in the development of Little Rock, this festival embodies our commitment to fostering a sense of community and celebrating the unique flavors that make our city so special.”

For more information on the Main Street Food Truck festival, visit MainStreetFoodTrucks.com.