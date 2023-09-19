LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A company in Little Rock is looking to add a bit of princess magic and superhero surprise to parties for children around central Arkansas.

Heather Drennan with Fancyful children’s character company stopped by Arkansas Today to discuss the upcoming Fancyful Festival, which is set to feature favorite characters including fairy-tale princesses and comic book heroes.

The event is set for Saturday, October 14, at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Little Rock. In addition to the characters, there will be face painting and a catered snack bar, and children are encouraged to wear their own costumes and join in on the character dance party.

There will also be a meet and greet area where children can take photos with their favorites faces, with backgrounds like an ice castle, an undersea scene and a superhero cityscape.

For more information on the Fancyful Festival or to learn how to book your own event, head to Fancyful.com.