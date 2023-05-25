This image released by Disney shows Halle Bailey as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid.” (Disney via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock community members are working together to buy out theaters for the new live-action Disney movie The Little Mermaid.

On Friday, officials with law firm Mays, Byrd & O’Guinn (MBO) and Whitney Owens-State Farm are providing free tickets to the 6:30 p.m. movie showing at Cinemark Colonel Glenn & XD. Officials said that MBO and Owens bought every seat in the 220-seat theater.

“The moment I saw the trailer for The Little Mermaid, I knew partnering with Tiffany [Mays O’Guinn] in this effort to buy out the theater was necessary,” Owens said. “I am so excited to see this vision come to life and am grateful for the nationwide impact it will have by partnering with #WinWithBlackWomen.”

The event is in collaboration with #WinWithBlackWomen, a campaign aiming to provide young girls the opportunity to experience the representation of Black women and girls in movies.

“We believe in the importance of representation and providing opportunities for young girls to see themselves reflected positively on the big screen,” Tiffany Mays O’Guinn said. “This event aims to inspire and empower young minds, fostering a generation of strong, confident, and successful Black women and women of color.”

The Little Mermaid remake will premiere in theaters Friday, starring singer and actress Halle Bailey as Ariel.